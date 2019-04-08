Hear Morrissey’s version of “Wedding Bell Blues”

With guest vocals from Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

Morrissey’s new covers album California Son will be released by BMG on May 24.

The next single to be taken from it is a version of the Laura Nyro song “Wedding Bell Blues” – a hit in 1969 for the R&B group 5th Dimension – featuring guest vocals from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. Hear it below:

“Wedding Bell Blues” will be released physically on May 10 as a 7” yellow vinyl single with a brand new original Morrissey track called “Brow Of My Beloved” as the B-side. The artwork for the single features Fabian Forte in a shot from 1964 film Ride The Wild Surf.

