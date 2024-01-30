Hear Mick Head’s new track, “Shirl’s Ghost”

It’s taken from his forthcoming album, Loophole

Mick Head has shared new music – “Shirl’s Ghost” is a taster for his new album with the Red Elastic Band, Loophole, which is released on May 3.

“Shirl’s Ghost” follows last year’s “Ciao Ciao Bambino”. Loophole is available to pre-order here. The album has been produced by Bill Ryder-Jones.

The tracklisting for Loophole is:

Shirl’s Ghost

Ambrosia

Ciao Ciao Bambino

Tout Suite

The Human Race

You Smiled At Me

A Ricochet Moment

Connemara

Merry Go Round

You’re A Long Time Dead

Naturally It’s You

Coda

This year, Head will also release an autobiography, Ciao Ciao Bambino: A Magical Memoir, to be published by Nine Eight Books on August 15. You can pre-order a copy here.

Head also tours in May:

Thu 2 May – Glasgow, Mackintosh Church

Fri 3 May – Newcastle, Gosforth Civic Theatre

Sat 4 May – Leeds, City Varieties

Wed 8 May – Brighton, CHALK

Thu 9 May – London, Earth Theatre

Fri 10 May – Manchester, Gorilla

Fri 13 Dec – Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall