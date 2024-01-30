Hear Mick Head’s new track, “Shirl’s Ghost”

It’s taken from his forthcoming album, Loophole
Mick Head has shared new music – “Shirl’s Ghost” is a taster for his new album with the Red Elastic Band, Loophole, which is released on May 3.
“Shirl’s Ghost” follows last year’s “Ciao Ciao Bambino”. Loophole is available to pre-order here. The album has been produced by Bill Ryder-Jones.
The tracklisting for Loophole is:
Shirl’s Ghost
Ambrosia
Ciao Ciao Bambino
Tout Suite
The Human Race
You Smiled At Me
A Ricochet Moment
Connemara
Merry Go Round
You’re A Long Time Dead
Naturally It’s You
Coda
This year, Head will also release an autobiography, Ciao Ciao Bambino: A Magical Memoir, to be published by Nine Eight Books on August 15. You can pre-order a copy here.
Head also tours in May:
Thu 2 May – Glasgow, Mackintosh Church
Fri 3 May – Newcastle, Gosforth Civic Theatre
Sat 4 May – Leeds, City Varieties
Wed 8 May – Brighton, CHALK
Thu 9 May – London, Earth Theatre
Fri 10 May – Manchester, Gorilla
Fri 13 Dec – Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall