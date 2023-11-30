Subscribe
Hear Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band’s new single, “Ciao Ciao Bambino”

It's Head's first new music since 2022's Dear Scott

By Michael Bonner
Photo: © John Johnson

Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band return with a new single, “Ciao Ciao Bambino“.

Head’s first new music since 2022’s Dear Scott, “Ciao Ciao Bambino” is released on Modern Sky UK.

“’Ciao Ciao Bambino’ came to me one night when I was thinking about the first words I ever heard,” says Head. “It was a song called ‘Ciao Ciao Bambino’ that my mum used to sing to me when I was a baby. The song then kinda evolved from there and became a journey through time.”

Head and the Red Elastic Band – featuring Phil Murphy (drums), Tom Powell (bass), Danny Murphy (guitars) and Nathaniel Cummings (guitars/backing vocals) – were once again produced by Bill Ryder-Jones.

