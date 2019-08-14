Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s new single, “You Ain’t The Problem”

From the album Kiwanuka, out Oct 25
Michael Kiwanuka will release his third album, simply titled Kiwanuka, on October 25 through Polydor.
It was recorded in New York, LA and London with Danger Mouse and Inflo, the same production team that worked on his previous album Love & Hate. Hear the first single, “You Ain’t The Problem”, below:
Says Michael Kiwanuka: “The last album came from an introspective place and felt like therapy, I guess. This one is more about feeling comfortable in who I am and asking what I want to say. Like, how could I be bold and challenge myself and the listener? It is about self-acceptance in a more triumphant rather than melancholy way. It’s an album that explores what it means to be a human being today.”
Pre-order the album – including the pink double vinyl version – here and check out Kiwanuka’s touring schedule below:
30th August – End of the Road Festival, UK
1st September – Electric Picnic, Ireland
23rd November – La Salle Pleyel, Paris
24th November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
26th November – AFAS Live, Amsterdam
27th November – Essigfabrik, Cologne
29th November – K.B Hallen, Copenhagen
30th November – Gota Lejon, Stockholm
1st December – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo
3rd December – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin
4th December – Batschkapp, Frankfurt
6th December – Stadthalle Halle F, Vienna
7th December – Fabrique Milano, Milan
2nd March – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
3rd March – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
5th March -O2 Academy Brixton, London
6th March – O2 Academy, Birmingham
7th March – O2 Apollo, Manchester
9th March – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
10th March – De Montford Hall, Leicester
12th March – O2 Academy, Leeds
13th March – O2 Academy, Newcastle
14th March – Barrowlands, Glasgow
