Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s new single, “You Ain’t The Problem”

Michael Kiwanuka will release his third album, simply titled Kiwanuka, on October 25 through Polydor.

It was recorded in New York, LA and London with Danger Mouse and Inflo, the same production team that worked on his previous album Love & Hate. Hear the first single, “You Ain’t The Problem”, below:

Says Michael Kiwanuka: “The last album came from an introspective place and felt like therapy, I guess. This one is more about feeling comfortable in who I am and asking what I want to say. Like, how could I be bold and challenge myself and the listener? It is about self-acceptance in a more triumphant rather than melancholy way. It’s an album that explores what it means to be a human being today.”

check out Kiwanuka's touring schedule below:

30th August – End of the Road Festival, UK

1st September – Electric Picnic, Ireland

23rd November – La Salle Pleyel, Paris

24th November – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

26th November – AFAS Live, Amsterdam

27th November – Essigfabrik, Cologne

29th November – K.B Hallen, Copenhagen

30th November – Gota Lejon, Stockholm

1st December – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo

3rd December – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin

4th December – Batschkapp, Frankfurt

6th December – Stadthalle Halle F, Vienna

7th December – Fabrique Milano, Milan

2nd March – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

3rd March – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

5th March -O2 Academy Brixton, London

6th March – O2 Academy, Birmingham

7th March – O2 Apollo, Manchester

9th March – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

10th March – De Montford Hall, Leicester

12th March – O2 Academy, Leeds

13th March – O2 Academy, Newcastle

14th March – Barrowlands, Glasgow

