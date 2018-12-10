Hear Lambchop’s new single, “The December-ish You”

Taken from the upcoming album This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You), out March 22

Lambchop have announced that their new album This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You) will be released by City Slang on March 22.

Hear lead single “The December-ish You” below. Describing the song, Lambchop majorodomo Kurt Wagner says: “Picture yourself on a boat on a river, with tangerine trees and marmalade skies… This is not that.”

This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You) was sparked by a collaboration with Bon Iver sideman Matt McCaughan. It also features harmonica player Charlie McCoy, and trumpeter Jacob Valenzuela of Calexico.

Following the album’s release, Lambchop head out on a European tour in April, including a show at London’s EartH on April 21. See the full list of tourdates below:

12 Apr – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

13 Apr – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Koncerthuset, Studie 2

14 Apr – Oslo, NO @ Röverstaden

17 Apr – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller

18 Apr – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

19 Apr – Vienna, AT @ WUK

20 Apr – Darmstadt, DE @ Centralstation

21 Apr – London @ EartH

23 Apr – Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie

24 Apr – Bern, CH @ Dachstock, Reitschule

25 Apr – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

26 Apr – Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

27 Apr – Cologne, DE @ Gloria

28 Apr – Brussels, BE @ Nuits Botanique Festival

29 Apr – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmony

30 Apr – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

