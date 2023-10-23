Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Hear Kurt Vile’s new track, “Another good year for the roses”

It's taken from his upcoming Back To Moon Beach EP

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Lance Bangs

Trending Now

Kurt Vile has announced details of a new EP, Back To Moon Beach.

It’s released on November 17 by Verve and you can hear “Another good year for the roses” below.

Advertisement

Back To Moon Beach collects new songs, one-offs, covers and newly reworked versions of beloved tracks. It is released a standard vinyl release with 6 tracks, a digital/CD format with 9 tracks, and a deluxe “direct-to-consumer” double-LP with 10 tracks. You can pre-order them by clicking here.

Full track listings are:

CD/digital edition:
1. Another good year for the roses
2. Touched somethin (caught a virus)
3. Back to Moon Beach
4. Like a wounded bird trying to fly
5. Blues come for some
6. Tom Petty’s gone (but tell him i asked for him)
7. Must Be Santa
8. Passenger side
9. Cool Water (Single Mix)

Advertisement

Standard vinyl edition:
SIDE A
1. Another good year for the roses
2. Touched somethin (caught a virus)
3. Back to Moon Beach

SIDE B
1. Like a wounded bird trying to fly
2. Blues come for some
3. Tom Petty’s gone (but tell him i asked for him)

Deluxe direct to consumer edition:
SIDE A
1. Another good year for the roses
2. Touched somethin (caught a virus)
3. Back to Moon Beach

SIDE B
1. Like a wounded bird trying to fly
2. Blues come for some
3. Tom Petty’s gone (but tell him i asked for him)

SIDE C
1. Must Be Santa
2. Passenger side

SIDE D
1. Cool Water (Single Mix)
2. Constant Repeat

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More