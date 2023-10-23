Hear Kurt Vile’s new track, “Another good year for the roses”

Kurt Vile has announced details of a new EP, Back To Moon Beach.

It’s released on November 17 by Verve and you can hear “Another good year for the roses” below.

Back To Moon Beach collects new songs, one-offs, covers and newly reworked versions of beloved tracks. It is released a standard vinyl release with 6 tracks, a digital/CD format with 9 tracks, and a deluxe “direct-to-consumer” double-LP with 10 tracks. You can pre-order them by clicking here.

Full track listings are:

CD/digital edition:

1. Another good year for the roses

2. Touched somethin (caught a virus)

3. Back to Moon Beach

4. Like a wounded bird trying to fly

5. Blues come for some

6. Tom Petty’s gone (but tell him i asked for him)

7. Must Be Santa

8. Passenger side

9. Cool Water (Single Mix)

Standard vinyl edition:

SIDE A

1. Another good year for the roses

2. Touched somethin (caught a virus)

3. Back to Moon Beach

SIDE B

1. Like a wounded bird trying to fly

2. Blues come for some

3. Tom Petty’s gone (but tell him i asked for him)

Deluxe direct to consumer edition:

SIDE A

1. Another good year for the roses

2. Touched somethin (caught a virus)

3. Back to Moon Beach

SIDE B

1. Like a wounded bird trying to fly

2. Blues come for some

3. Tom Petty’s gone (but tell him i asked for him)

SIDE C

1. Must Be Santa

2. Passenger side

SIDE D

1. Cool Water (Single Mix)

2. Constant Repeat