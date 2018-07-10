Hear John Grant’s new single, “Love Is Magic”

It's taken from the album of the same name, due out October 14

John Grant has announced that his fourth solo album, Love Is Magic, will be released via Bella Union on October 12.

Hear the title track and lead single below:

Love Is Magic was created in collaboration with Ben Edwards AKA Benge, a member of electronic trio Wrangler, who previously worked with Grant on the Creep Show album Mr Dynamite. It also features key contributions from Midlake bassist Paul Alexander.

“Each record I make is more of an amalgamation of who I am,” says Grant. “The more I do this, the more I trust myself, and the closer I get to making what I imagine in my head.”

Watch a trailer for Love Is Magic and peruse the striking cover art and tracklisting below:

1. Metamorphosis

2. Love Is Magic

3. Tempest

4. Preppy Boy

5. Smug Cunt

6. He’s Got His Mother’s Hips

7. Diet Gum

8. Is He Strange

9. The Common Snipe

10. Touch And Go

