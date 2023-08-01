Hear “Evicted” from Wilco’s new album, Cousin

Wilco have announced details of a new studio album, Cousin, which is released on September 29 on the band’s dBpm label.

You can hear the first track “Evicted” below.

“I’m cousin to the world,” says Jeff Tweedy. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage.”

The band’s first album since Cruel Country, Cousin has been produced by Cate Le Bon. “The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything,” Le Bon says. “They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands who are able to, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”

Tracklisting for the new album is:

Infinite Surprise

Ten Dead

When The Levee Is Fake

Evicted

Sunlight Ends

A Bowl And A Pudding

Cousin

Pittsburgh

Soldier Child

Meant To Be

The band also have a bunch of UK dates in August and September – including the End Of The Road festival in August.

Wilco play:

Wednesday, August 30 – 02 Forum Kentish Town, London [SOLD OUT]

Thursday, August 31 – End of the Road Festival, Wiltshire

Saturday, September 2 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Sunday, September 3 – Moseley Folk Festival, Birmingham

Tuesday, September 5 – The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Wednesday, September 6 – Mandela Hall, Belfast