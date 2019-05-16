Hear Elton John duet with Rocketman’s Taron Egerton

"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again" was written specially for the film soundtrack by Elton and Bernie Taupin

Elton John has released a new single called “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – it’s a duet with Taron Egerton, who plays him in the upcoming Rocketman biopic.

See if you can tell the real Elton from the young pretender below:

The song will feature on the soundtrack album Rocketman: Music From The Motion Picture, released on 24 May and available now for pre-order now from here. The film itself hits cinemas a couple of days earlier, on May 22.

