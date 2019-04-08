Hear Courtney Barnett’s new single, “Everybody Here Hates You”

Released physically on Saturday as a Record Store Day exclusive

Courtney Barnett has released a brand new single called “Everybody Here Hates You”.

It was recorded late last year during a break in her world tour promoting 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel. Hear it below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“Everybody Here Hates You” will be available as an exclusive Record Store Day 12-inch single this Saturday (April 13), with her recent track “Small Talk” appearing on the B-Side.

Check out Courtney Barnett’s touring itinerary for the rest of 2019 below:

16/05/19 – Fuzz Live Music Club – Athens, Greece

18/05/19 – Babylon Club – Istanbul, Turkey

20/05/19 – Akvarium Klub – Budapest, Hungary

21/05/19 – Culture Factory – Zagreb, Croatia

25/05/19 – All Point East – London, United Kingdom

27/05/19 – La Sirène – La Rochelle, France

28/05/19 – Atabal – Biarritz, France

30/05/19 – Primavera Sound Barcelona – Barcelona, Spain

31/05/19 – This Is Not A Love Song Festival – Nimes, France

01/06/19 – Bad Bonn Kilbi – Dudingen, Switzerland

02/06/19 – We Love Green Festival – Paris, France

03/06/19 – Marina Di Ravenna, IT at Beaches Brew Festival

04/06/19 – Beaches Brew Festival – Ravenna, Italy

07/06/19 – NOS Primavera Sound – Porto, Portugal

23/08/19 – Cabaret Vert – Charleville-Mézières, France

24/08/19 – Once In A Blue Moon – Amsterdam, Netherlands

29/08/19 – Dorset, UK at End of the Road Festival

30/08/19 – Manchester Psych Festival – Manchester, United Kingdom

01/09/19 – Electric Picnic – County Laois, Ireland

07/09/19 – Berlin, DE at Lollapalooza Berlin

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from March 21, and available to order online now – with Neil Young on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Mark Hollis, Jimi Hendrix, Al Green, Oh Sees, Damo Suzuki, Mott The Hoople, Big Thief, Love, Kristin Hersh, Shaun Ryder and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Weyes Blood, Kevin Morby, Richard Dawson, Fat White Family, Shana Cleveland, Drugdealer and Mekons.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.