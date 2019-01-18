Hear The Comet Is Coming’s new track, “Summon The Fire”

From the album Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery, out March 15

Psychedelic electronic jazz trio The Comet Is Coming – led by Sons Of Kemet’s Shabaka Hutchings – have announced that their new album Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery will be released by Impulse! on March 15.

Hear a track from it, “Summon The Fire”, below:

Talking to Uncut, Hutchings describes his own playing on the album as “a mix between simple, repetitive phrases and total freakouts”. Bandmate Dan Leavers AKA Danalogue The Conqueror adds that “the unifying idea behind this album is one of interconnectivity between people, about the human spirit prevailing against adversity.”

