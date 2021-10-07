Hear Cat Power take on the Pogues and Frank Ocean from her new Covers album

Cat Power – no stranger to tackling other artists’ songs – has announced details of her new album, Covers.

Covers features fully reimagined songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Lana Del Rey, Jackson Browne, Iggy Pop, The Pogues, Nick Cave and The Replacements and more, plus an updated rendition of her own song “Hate” from The Greatest, retitled “Unhate” for this album.

You can hear her version of the Pogues‘ “A Pair Of Brown Eyes” below.

“A Pair Of Brown Eyes”



And here’s her version of Frank Ocean‘s “Bad Religion”.

“Bad Religion”



This is Chan’s third album of covers, following on from The Covers Record 2000 and Jukebox in 2008.

You can pre-order Covers by clicking here.