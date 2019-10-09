Hear Caribou’s first new track in five years, “Home”

Plus 2020 tourdates announced
Dan Snaith AKA Caribou has released a new single called “Home” – his first new material since acclaimed 2014 album Our Love.
“Home” is based around a hefty sample of a song of the same name by obscure soul singer Gloria Barnes, from her highly sought-after 1971 album Uptown. Hear Caribou’s take on it below:
“I’m always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me – it’s too perfect. That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’,” says Snaith. “I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what. Sometimes making music feels like a process I’m in charge of… but there are other times, when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.
“When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life – when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.”
Caribou have also announced a 2020 world tour, dates below:
North American tour dates
16 Mar – Hamilton @The Studio
17 Mar – Toronto @ Danforth
20 Mar – Chicago @ Riviera
21 Mar – Detroit @Saint Andrews Hall
22 Mar – Ottawa @ Bronson Centre
23 Mar – Montreal @ M Telus
24 Mar – Boston @ House of Blues
25 Mar – Philadelphia @ Union Transfer
26 Mar – Washington @ 9:30 Club
27 Mar – Brooklyn @ Brooklyn Steel
UK tour dates
30 Mar – Brighton @ The Dome
01 Apr – Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory
02 Apr – Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds
03 Apr – Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse
04 Apr – Glasgow @ The Barrowlands
05 Apr – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
06 Apr – Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol
07 Apr – London @ O2 Academy Brixton
European tour dates:
21 Apr – Hamburg. DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36
22 Apr- Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2
23 Apr – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
24 Apr – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
25 Apr – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
26 Apr – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
27 Apr – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
28 Apr – Cologne, DE @ E-werk
29 Apr – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda
30 Apr – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique
11 Jul – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens
15 Aug – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle / Caribou and Friends
Tickets for the UK dates go on sale on Friday (October 11) at 9am from here. Tickets for the international dates go on sale at 10am local time.
