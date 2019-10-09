Hear Caribou’s first new track in five years, “Home”

Plus 2020 tourdates announced

Dan Snaith AKA Caribou has released a new single called “Home” – his first new material since acclaimed 2014 album Our Love.

“Home” is based around a hefty sample of a song of the same name by obscure soul singer Gloria Barnes, from her highly sought-after 1971 album Uptown. Hear Caribou’s take on it below:

“I’m always listening to lots of music and sometimes a loop just jumps out at me – it’s too perfect. That’s how it was with Gloria Barnes’ ‘Home’,” says Snaith. “I kept returning to it, meaning to do something with it but not knowing what. Sometimes making music feels like a process I’m in charge of… but there are other times, when things just present themselves and my job is to follow their lead. It wasn’t until the circumstances of someone close to me mirrored the refrain of the original song that the track all came together.

“When I’ve played it to friends, several of them have said that they feel like it’s speaking to their circumstances, about people close to them. We’ve all had moments when something changes suddenly and catalyses a change in your whole life – when you need to go back to something familiar, pick up the pieces and start again.”

Caribou have also announced a 2020 world tour, dates below:

North American tour dates

16 Mar – Hamilton @The Studio

17 Mar – Toronto @ Danforth

20 Mar – Chicago @ Riviera

21 Mar – Detroit @Saint Andrews Hall

22 Mar – Ottawa @ Bronson Centre

23 Mar – Montreal @ M Telus

24 Mar – Boston @ House of Blues

25 Mar – Philadelphia @ Union Transfer

26 Mar – Washington @ 9:30 Club

27 Mar – Brooklyn @ Brooklyn Steel

UK tour dates

30 Mar – Brighton @ The Dome

01 Apr – Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory

02 Apr – Leeds @ O2 Academy Leeds

03 Apr – Manchester @ Victoria Warehouse

04 Apr – Glasgow @ The Barrowlands

05 Apr – Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

06 Apr – Bristol @ O2 Academy Bristol

07 Apr – London @ O2 Academy Brixton

European tour dates:

21 Apr – Hamburg. DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36

22 Apr- Leipzig, DE @ Werk 2

23 Apr – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

24 Apr – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

25 Apr – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

26 Apr – Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

27 Apr – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

28 Apr – Cologne, DE @ E-werk

29 Apr – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg / Ronda

30 Apr – Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique / Chapiteau – Botanique

11 Jul – Dublin, IE @ Iveagh Gardens

15 Aug – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle / Caribou and Friends

Tickets for the UK dates go on sale on Friday (October 11) at 9am from here. Tickets for the international dates go on sale at 10am local time.

