Hear Bruce Springsteen and Bryce Dessner’s new track, “Addicted To Romance”

Bruce Springsteen has release a new track, “Addicted To Romance“, which was co-produced and orchestrated by The National‘s Bryce Dessner alongside Springsteen’s regular producer Ron Aniello.

The track was recorded for director Rebecca Miller‘s new film She Came To Me. The song also features vocals from Patti Scialfa and contributions from The National’s touring members Benjamin Lanz (trombone) and Kyle Resnick (trumpet).

Here’s the track:

Springsteen is currently on hiatus while he recovers from a peptic ulcer disease and will resume his current E Street Band tour in 2024.