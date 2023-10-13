Subscribe
Hear Brittany Howard’s new track, “What Now”

Her first new music since 2019's Jaime

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Bobbi Rich

Brittany Howard returns with the title track for her forthcoming album, WHAT NOW.

You can hear the single below.

WHAT NOW is Howard’s first new music since 2019’s Jaime. The written and produced by Howard with co-production from Shawn Everett, who first worked with her on Alabama Shakes‘ 2015 album, Sound & Color and later Jaime.

Howard will release a limited-edition 7-inch to accompany the single – “What Now” (A Side) and a “Meditation” (B Side) – which you can preorder here now.

Further details of WHAT NOW are forthcoming, but Howard has also announced tour dates:

2023
Nov 6 Birmingham, AL Iron City*
Nov 7 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium*
Nov 9 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre*
Nov 10 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall*
Nov 11 Atlanta, GA The Eastern*
Nov 14 Houston, TX House of Blues*
Nov 15 Dallas, TX The Factory in Deep Ellum*
Nov 17 Mexico City, MX Corona Capital Festival

*With support from L’Rain

2024
Feb 6 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
Feb 9 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
Feb 12 Boston, MA The Wilbur
Feb 16 New York, NY Webster Hall
Feb 20 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
Feb 23 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

All February dates with support from Becca Mancari

