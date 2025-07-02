Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts performed “Ambulance Blues” last night [July 1, 2025] at Drafbaan Stadspark, Groningen in The Netherlands. You can watch fan footage below.

This is a relatively rare outing for the On The Beach track, which Young hasn’t performed live since his 2019 American solo tour.

Prior to that, Young and The Promise Of The Real (the Chrome Hearts forebears) performed it during a private concert in France in 2016.

The track received a more consistent outing during Young’s 2008 tour with the Chrome Dreams band – aka Ben Keith, Rick Rosas, Ralph Molina, Pegi Young, Anthony Crawford and Cary Kemp.

You can read our review of Young and the Chrome Hearts in Copenhagen on June 22, 2025 by clicking here.