Hear Bob Mould cover Buzzcocks’ “I Don’t Mind”

Recorded during sessions for his 2018 album, Sunshine Rock

Bob Mould has released a cover version of Buzzcocks’ “I Don’t Mind”, recorded during sessions for his 2018 album, Sunshine Rock.

Listen below:

It coincides with the start of Bob Mould’s solo electric tour, which kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday (September 11) before coming to the UK later in the month. As well as his own show at London’s The Garage on September 29, Mould will appear as a special guest at Richard Thompson’s 70th Birthday Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall on September 30. Full dates below:

Sept 11th | Cleveland, OH – Music Box Supper Club +

Sept 12th | Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark +

Sept 13th | Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi +

Sept 15th | Chicago, IL – Riot Fest (full band show)

Sept 17th | Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall +

Sept 18th | Nashville, TN – City Winery +

Sept 20th | Birmingham, AL – Saturn +

Sept 21st | Atlanta, GA – City Winery +

Sept 22nd – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle +

Sept 24th | Carrboro, NC – ArtsCenter +

Sept 25th | Richmond, VA – The Broadberry +

Sept 26th | Washington, DC – City Winery +

Sept 27th | Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage +

Sept 29th | London, UK – The Garage

Nov 8th-9th | Europa Park Rust, DE – Rolling Stone Park

Nov 15th-16th | Weissenhauser Strand, DE – Rolling Stone Beach

Nov 16th | Minehead, UK – Shiiine On Weekender

+ = w/ Will Johnson

