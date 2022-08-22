Hear Bitchin Bajas’ new track, “Amorpha”

Bitchin Bajas are back, with their first new album since 2017’s Bajas Fresh.
Bitchin Bajas – aka Cooper Crain, Rob Frye and Dan Quinlivan – release Bajascillators on 2xLP and cassette September 2 by Drag City. You can hear “Amorpha”, from the album, below.
The band have also announced a run of American dates:
Oct.12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater *
Oct.13 – Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom
Oct.14 – Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox
Oct.15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Promises *
Oct.16 – Chicago, IL @ Constellation *
*visuals by Nick Ciontea
Nov.29 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
Nov.30 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
Dec.1 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Baby G’s
Dec.3 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
Dec.4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
Dec.5 – Baltimore, MD @ Normal’s Books and Records
Dec.6 – Dec.7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle presented by Arvs Nova Workshop
Dec.8 – Washington DC @ Rhizome
Dec.9 – Durham, NC @ Shadowbox Studio
Dec.10 – Asheville, NC @ Revolve Sound
Dec.11 – Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
Dec.12 – Atlanta, GA @ 529
Dec.14 – St. Louis, MO @ Sink Hole