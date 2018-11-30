Hear The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper reworked by jazz musicians

Shabaka Hutchings, Onyx Collective and more tackle the 1967 psychedelic landmark

Released digitally today, a new album called A Day In The Life: Impressions Of Pepper features a number of ‘new jazz’ artists providing their interpretations of tracks from The Beatles’ 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

It includes Sons Of Kemet’s Shabaka Hutchings tackling “Good Morning Good Morning” (with The Ancestors), Onyx Collective covering “Within You Without You” and Makaya McCraven taking on “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”.

Explains Hutchings: “I took melodic fragments from throughout the song and used these as starting posts for my imagination to complete the phrases as I saw fit. I tried to see the tube as a mine of raw materials whereby I extract core musical information then process it into what I define as beauty.”

Onyx Collective added: “Recording ‘Within You Without You’ was a very humbling and uplifting opportunity. Of all the great songs on the album, this one felt the most serendipitous for us to vibe out on. We now perform it as a part of our live repertoire.”

Listen to the full album below. A Day In The Life: Impressions Of Pepper will be released on vinyl in January.

