Hear Bat For Lashes’ new single, “Kids In The Dark”

From the album Lost Girls, out September 6

Natasha Khan AKA Bat For Lashes has announced that her new album Lost Girls will be released by AWAL Recordings on September 6.

Listen to the first single, “Kids In The Dark”, below:

As with several previous Bat For Lashes albums, Lost Girls is loosely based around the story of a fictional protagonist/alter-ego, here called Nikki Pink. A press release describes it as “a homage to Los Angeles where the album was recorded, to being a kid in the ’80s”.

