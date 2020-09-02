Subscribe
Hear a previously unreleased Cardiacs song, “Vermin Mangle”

It's out today to mark Tim Smith's funeral

Sam Richards

A previously unheard Cardiacs song has been released today to mark the funeral of bandleader Tim Smith, who died in July aged 59.

Listen to “Vermin Mangle” below:

A note accompanying the release reads:

Of stars and planets,
of darkness and light,
of all universal energies issues forth
the fragile beauty of
VERMIN MANGLE…

…a present for YOU
by way of gracious thanks
for your abiding LOVE
and LOYALTY towards,
the stellar gift that was and will forever be,

TIMOTHY CHARLES SMITH.

Send him home:
Send him near and far.
Remember him.

July 3rd, 1961 – July 22nd, 2020

Go here to read a moving funeral notice from Tim’s brother and bandmate Jim Smith and to donate to the family’s chosen charity, The Wiltshire Wildlife Hospital.

