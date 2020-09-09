Subscribe
News

Grateful Dead unveil American Beauty: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Hear a previously unreleased live version of “Truckin’”

Sam Richards
2000x2000, 350 dpi, Key Art/Cover Art for American Beauty 50th Anniversary releases

Trending Now

FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

William Tyler, New Order, Todd Rundgren, Gwenifer Raymond and much more
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

The Rolling Stones: “We started to feel the pressure”

The current issue of Uncut ladles out a tasty serving of Goats Head Soup
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Patti Smith: “I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done”

She discusses her past, present and future in a new Uncut interview
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Prince

As you’ll read in our deluxe, fully-updated Ultimate Music Guide, in his lifetime Prince was an artist whose creativity...
Read more

Grateful Dead’s classic American Beauty album will be reissued on October 30 for its 50th anniversary.

It comes as a limited edition (of 15,000) vinyl picture disc featuring a newly remastered version of the album, or a 3xCD 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition which includes the newly remastered audio, plus an unreleased concert recorded on February 18, 1971 at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY. The show was mixed from the 16-track analogue master tapes by Jeffrey Norman at Bob Weir’s Marin County TRI Studios and mastered by David Glasser.

Listen to the Capitol Theatre performance of “Truckin’” below:

Advertisement

Peruse the tracklisting for American Beauty: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition below, and find out all about Uncut’s new Ultimate Music Guide to the Grateful Dead here.

Disc One: Original Album Remastered
“Box Of Rain”
“Friend Of The Devil”
“Sugar Magnolia”
“Operator”
“Candyman”
“Ripple”
“Brokedown Palace”
“Till The Morning Comes”
“Attics Of My Life”
“Truckin’”

Disc Two: Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/18/71)
“Bertha”
“Truckin’”
“Hurts Me Too”
“Loser”
“Greatest Story Ever Told”
“Johnny B. Goode”
“Mama Tried”
“Hard To Handle”
“Dark Star”
“Wharf Rat”
“Dark Star”
“Me And My Uncle”

Disc Three: Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY (2/18/71)
“Casey Jones”
“Playing In The Band”
“Me And Bobby McGee”
“Candyman”
“Big Boss Man”
“Sugar Magnolia”
“St. Stephen”
“Not Fade Away”
“Goin’ Down The Road Feeling Bad”
“Not Fade Away”
“Uncle John’s Band”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.