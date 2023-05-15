Grandaddy announce 20th anniversary box set of Sumday

Grandaddy have unveiled details of a new anniversary boxset to celebrate 20 years of their breakthrough album, Sumday.

The anniversary release, called Sumday Twunny is a limited edition four LP boxset that will be released on September 1 via Dangerbird. It features a remastered version of the original album in addition to the four-track demos and a set of rarities and B-sides.

The entire Sumday: The Cassette Demos collection is available to stream here now and you can pre-order the anniversary set here.

Advertisement

In a statement about the anniversary collection, Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle said: “After many years of hammering away at writing and recording as Grandaddy, Sumday seems to be the centre of it and where it all peaked. To the journalists we were, ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ It was a tumultuous and exciting time for us for sure. Also very exhausting.

“Revisiting this material and reflecting on those times has been a double edged sword. Bittersweet is an apt word, I suppose. Twenty years after the fact, I’m just grateful to be alive and kicking…celebrating that moment in time by re-releasing the original album, B-sides and extras of that era, and even some raw cassette demos of the album itself a sort of sketchbook/rough draft of the LP in cassette form.

“So be it then. ‘On the verge of greatness, underrated, overlooked, unsung.’ This is what all of that sounds like. I’ll take it.”

Last year, Grandaddy performed a series of UK dates, playing Bexhill-On-Sea, London, Manchester and Glasgow. The band performed their 2000 album The Sophtware Slump, along with other songs from their back catalogue.