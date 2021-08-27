Gorillaz release surprise new EP Meanwhile, celebrating Notting Hill Carnival

Gorillaz have released a surprise new EP – listen to Meanwhile, a celebration of Notting Hill Carnival which features AJ Tracey and more, below.

The three-track EP, which also features Jelani Blackman and Alicaì Harley, gets its title from Meanwhile Gardens, the site of the band’s first-ever live performance, where they played “Clint Eastwood” at the Middle Row Records soundsystem in 2000.

Of the new release, Gorillaz frontman 2D said: “Meanwhile Gardens are just round the corner from Memory Lane. If you get to Crawley you’ve gone too far.”

Listen to Meanwhile in full below:

The new EP arrives as part of Gorillaz‘ 20th anniversary celebrations, which began earlier this year with the anniversary of their 2001 debut album. Alongside the celebration of the record, the band have teased a forthcoming series of album reissues, beginning with the self-titled record, which will arrive later this year.

A statement looking ahead to the reissues said: “The attic of Kong Studios is a virtual treasure trove of Gorillaz ephemera, a giant biscuit tin of early ideas, deep dive musical moments, demos, early drawings and never-before-seen-or-heard Gorillaz memories.

“Murdoc Niccals, inspired by his hero Marie Kondo, will tackle that attic with a promise to spark joy in the hearts of fans around the world with a very special physical release featuring an abundance of declassified gems.”

The EP’s title track was previewed at the band’s recent sold out shows at The O2 in London, one of which was attended solely by NHS workers.