Watch Foo Fighters cover Radiohead’s Creep live at Madison Square Garden with Dave Chappelle

Foo Fighters brought Dave Chappelle on stage for a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” during their gig at Madison Square Garden.

Taking place Sunday night (June 20), Chappelle was supported by the entire band, with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on guitar. It’s a cover Chappelle had performed multiple times in the past, including once with Ed Sheeran.

Watch Chappelle’s cover below:

The band’s show at Madison Square Garden marked the New York venue’s first full-capacity event since the beginning of the pandemic. All attendees were required to prove they had been vaccinated.

Last week, Foo Fighters announced a new disco album under the moniker The Dee Gees. The record, Hail Satin, will be released for the second Record Store Day drop on July 17 and contain four Bee Gees covers, a rendition of Andy Gibb’s Shadow Dancing, and five live versions of Medicine At Midnight songs.

Foo Fighters released their latest album, Medicine at Midnight, back in February.