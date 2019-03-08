The Flaming Lips announce The Soft Bulletin anniversary tour

Plus new album King's Mouth released on Record Store Day

The Flaming Lips will commemorate the 20th anniversary of their classic album The Soft Bulletin with a short run of UK shows in September, at which they’ll play the album in full:

September 5 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 6 – Manchester Academy, Manchester

September 7 – Brixton Academy, London

Tickets are on sale now for the three dates

The Flaming Lips will release a new album called King’s Mouth on Record Store Day (April 13). Featuring extensive narration from The Clash’s Mick Jones, The the album comes accompanied by a book called King’s Mouth: Immerse Heap Trip Fantasy Experience.

It will initially be released on gold vinyl in a limited edition of 4000 from participating Record Store Day outlets, before getting a wider release in July.

