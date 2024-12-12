Elvis Costello & The Imposters are heading out on an American tour in 2025, performing Costello’s early repertoire from My Aim Is True to Blood & Chocolate.

Joined by Charlie Sexton, Radio Soul! The Early Songs Of Elvis Costello tour opens in Seattle on June 12 and runs through to July 12 in Miami Beach.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters, joined by Charlie Sexton, is excited to announce the 'Radio Soul! The Early Songs Of Elvis Costello' Tour!



These summer shows will feature numbers drawn from 'My Aim Is True' to 'Blood & Chocolate', along with other surprises. pic.twitter.com/fxNSN7ZUWz — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) December 10, 2024

“For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to 50 years ago,” says Costello.

“You can expect the unexpected and the faithful in equal measure. Don’t forget this show is ‘Performed by Elvis Costello & the Imposters’, an ensemble which includes three people who first recorded this music and two more who bring something entirely new.”

He continued: “They are nobody’s tribute band. The Imposters are a living, breathing, swooning, swinging, kicking and screaming rock & roll band who can turn their hands to a pretty ballad when the opportunity arises.”