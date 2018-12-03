Doves announce first show in nine years for Teenage Cancer Trust

The Manchester trio will play the Royal Albert Hall on March 29

Following a long hiatus, Doves have announced their first live date in nine years.

The Manchester band will headline the Royal Albert Hall on March 29 as part of the annual series of Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the historic London venue.

Doves‘ official Twitter feed announced the news today, adding the line “More announcements to follow”, suggesting that a bigger tour and new material is in the works. Their last album was 2009’s Kingdom Of Rust.

Other acts playing the Royal Albert Hall in March as part of the Teenage Cancer Trust series include The Levellers, Take That and The Script.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (December 7) from here.

