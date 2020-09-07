Subscribe
News

David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World reissued as Metrobolist

Album reverts to Bowie's original title and sleeve concept for 50th anniversary edition

Sam Richards

Trending Now

FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Yo La Tengo: “Success gave us the courage to be weirder”

Originally published in Uncut's Take 189 Long seen as perhaps the quintessential American indie band, this unassuming Hoboken, New Jersey...
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Patti Smith: “I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done”

She discusses her past, present and future in a new Uncut interview
Read more
NewsTom Pinnock - 0

Inside our new Drag City CD

The current issue of Uncut comes with a free CD of 15 incredible tracks from Drag City, one of...
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Prince

As you’ll read in our deluxe, fully-updated Ultimate Music Guide, in his lifetime Prince was an artist whose creativity...
Read more

For its 50th anniversary in November, David Bowie’s The Man Who Sold The World album will be reissued under its original working title, Metrobolist.

First released in the US in November 1970, the album’s name was changed at the last minute to The Man Who Sold The World – the original stereo master tapes were in fact labelled Metrobolist, with the title ultimately crossed out.

The Metrobolist 50th anniversary artwork has been created by Mike Weller who was behind the originally intended album artwork which Mercury refused to release (although the US sleeve was based on his design). The gatefold sleeve also features many images from the infamous Keith MacMillan Mr Fish ‘dress’ shoot at Haddon Hall used on the cover of the The Man Who Sold The World when it was released in the rest of the world in spring of 1971.

Advertisement

Speaking in 2000, Bowie said of the sleeve imagery: “Mick Weller devised this kind of very subversive looking cartoon and put in some quite personalised things. The building in the background on the cartoon in fact was the hospital where my half brother had committed himself to. So for me, it had lots of personal resonance about it.”

The 2020 rerelease has been remixed by original producer Tony Visconti, with the exception of “After All” which is featured in its 2015 remaster incarnation. As well as a 180g black vinyl edition, Metrobolist will come in 2020 limited edition handwritten numbered copies on gold vinyl and on white vinyl, all randomly distributed.

The remixed album will also be available for streaming and high-resolution download.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
With a new, expanded Sign O' The Times incoming we present the deluxe, remastered Ultimate Music Guide to a musical revolutionary. From Prince’s first...
Publications

Prince – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Peter Gabriel, Michael Stipe, The Flaming Lips, Tim Buckley, David Bowie, Archie Shepp, Jonathan Richman, Mary Chapin Carpenter and The Rolling Stones
Magazines

Uncut – September 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Bravo! As they celebrate 25 years of recording, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to one of the world’s most adventurous and self-examining bands:...
Publications

Wilco – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.