The Cure, The Killers and Stormzy to headline Glastonbury

The line-up for this year’s Glastonbury Festival, taking place at Somerset’s Worthy Farm from June 26-30, has been announced.

The Cure will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night, The Killers will headline on Saturday, and the previously announced Stormzy will headline on the Friday.

Other acts on the bill include Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Liam Gallagher, Cat Power, Wu-Tang Clan, Kamasi Washington, Janelle Monáe and many more. See the poster below for a list of all the acts announced so far.

All tickets are currently sold out, but a resale for unwanted tickets will take place on Sunday April 28. Read more about how to get tickets in the resale here.

