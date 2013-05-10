Courtney Love ditches Hole name for solo tour

Courtney Love will be embarking on a solo tour under her own name next month in the United States. Though she resurrected the Hole name to release the album Nobody's Daughter in 2010, at the end of last year she tweeted: "Hole is dead". Nobody's Daughter was the first Hole album since 1998's Celebrity Skin. Love was the only original member in the most recent incarnation of the group. She was instead backed by a band which included Micko Larkin, formerly of British indie act Larrikin Love.

In April of last year, Love briefly reunited with the classic Hole line-up of guitar player Eric Erlandson, bass player Melissa Auf Der Maur and drummer Patty Schemel to play a short, two-song set at the New York after-party for Hit So Hard, a film about Schemel’s battle with drugs.

Courtney Love will play seven dates as part of her forthcoming East Coast tour, starting in Philadelphia on June 20, visiting Boston, Silver Spring, Brooklyn, Port Chester and Asbury Park, before finishing up in Huntingdon, New York on June 29.

Speaking to Wonderland, Love recently said she was set to release a new single last month, however this has not yet materialised. She commented: “I have two A-sides coming out in mid-April… I had six songs, but I decided to pick the two excellent songs instead of four really good songs and two excellent songs.”

One of the new tracks is titled ‘California’, a title the former Hole singer knew had to be paired with a big song. “I keep writing about California so I just finally called a song straight up fucking ‘California’. Not even Malibu, which I still don’t have the keys to the city and I’m really pissed… It’s like when Billy Corgan told me he was calling a song ‘Tonight, Tonight’. I was like, ‘If that song isn’t the best fucking song I’ve ever heard, you will be carted out of town on a cross’. You don’t call a song ‘Tonight, Tonight’ or ‘California’ unless you know it’s major.”

