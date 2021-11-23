Subscribe
News

Check out Noel Gallagher’s new summer 2022 UK tour dates

The June jaunt includes shows at the Eden Project and Bristol Sounds

By Will Richards
Noel Gallagher
Noel Gallagher performs live, 2019. Image: Getty

Trending Now

Noel Gallagher has announced details of new UK tour dates for next summer – see the full schedule below.

The former Oasis man released a new Greatest Hits album under his High Flying Birds moniker earlier this year, along with a smattering of new tracks.

Next June, he will play a series of outdoor gigs including shows at the Eden Project in Cornwall and as part of the Bristol Sounds gig series.

Advertisement

The month-long run of dates begin on June 4 with a headline set at the new In It Together festival in Wales, which will also feature Two Door Cinema Club, The Magic GangThe Vaccines, Editors and more.

Other shows on the run include a London gig on Hampstead Heath as part of the Heritage Live series on June 19, and a huge outdoor show at The Piece Hall in Halifax two days later.

See Noel Gallagher’s full list of summer 2022 tour dates below, and find all ticket details here.

JUNE 2022
4 – Margam, Wales, In It Together Festival
9 – Newcastle, Rock ‘N’ Roll Circus
11 – Dundee, Summer Sessions
12 – Staffordshire, Cannock Chase Forest
15 – Cornwall, Eden Project
16 – Cheshire, Delamere Forest
18 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Eirias
19 – London, Hampstead Heath Kenwood
21 – Halifax, The Piece Hall
22 – Bristol, Bristol Sounds

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Uncut’s Review Of 2021, Jason Isbell, Yasmin Williams, Jonny Greenwood, The Weather Station, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, the Beach Boys, The Coral, and Marvin Gaye
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More