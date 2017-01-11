Bruce Springsteen’s archive is headed to Monmouth University

You'll find them in West Long Branch, New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen‘s personal archive – a collection of writings, photographs and artefacts cumulated from throughout his life – is to be stored at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

The New York Times reports that the university will establish the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, which would promote the legacy of Springsteen and other artists including Woody Guthrie and Robert Johnson.

“The establishment of the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music celebrates and reinforces the Jersey Shore’s legacy in the history of American music, while providing a truly transformative experience for our students,” Paul R. Brown, the university’s president, said in a statement.

Monmouth is already the home of the Bruce Springsteen Special Collection — around 35,000 items compiled in part by fans.

Last year, Bob Dylan’s archives were acquired by the George Kaiser Family Foundation for a group of institutions in Oklahoma, including the University of Tulsa, for an estimated $15m – $20m (£10m – £14m).

