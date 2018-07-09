Bruce Springsteen officially releases Roxy ’78 live album

Newly mixed version of legendary four-hour LA show now available on download and CD

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band’s four-hour show at the Roxy in Los Angeles on July 7, 1978, is widely regarded as one of their best ever.

The concert was broadcast live on local rock radio station KMET-FM, hence its presence as a popular bootleg down the years. However, it has never been released officially – until now.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

Roxy ’78 is the latest of Springsteen’s concerts to be officially remastered and released via the Live Bruce Springsteen website and you can download it or order a CD copy here.

Check out the full tracklisting here:

Set 1:

Rave On!

Badlands

Spirit in the Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Candy’s Room

For You

Point Blank

The Promised Land

Prove It All Night

Racing in the Street

Thunder Road

Set 2:

Paradise by the “C”

Fire

Adam Raised a Cain

Mona

She’s The One

Growin’ Up

It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City

Backstreets (with Sad Eyes interlude)

Heartbreak Hotel

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Encore:

Independence Day (solo piano)

Born to Run

Because the Night

Raise Your Hand

Encore 2:

Twist and Shout

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.