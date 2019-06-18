Bruce Springsteen on course for 11th UK Number One album

Only Madonna can stop him now...

Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars is on course to become this week’s No 1 album in the UK.

Midweek data from the Official Charts Company puts the album 16,000 sales ahead of Madonna’s Madame X.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

If Western Stars holds on to the top spot, it will become Springsteen’s 11th No 1 album in the UK. Madonna, meanwhile, is looking to score her 13th UK No 1 – equalling Elvis Presley’s record for the most UK No 1 albums by a solo artist.

You can read much more about Bruce Springsteen’s Western Stars in the new issue of Uncut, in shops now or available to buy online by clicking here. In case you want to participate in the chart battle yourself, the magazine also contains a review of Madonna’s Madame X…

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from June 13, and available to order online now – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find The Rolling Stones, The Raconteurs, Woodstock, Black Sabbath, Beak>, Doves, Jimmy Cliff, Billy Childish, the Flamingo Club and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including The Black Keys, 75 Dollar Bill, House And Land, Trash Kit, Mega Bog and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.