Bruce Springsteen and Dropkick Murphys to release new EP in aid of Boston victims

Bruce Springsteen has recorded a track with Dropkick Murphys to raise funds for victims of the recent bombing in Boston. The Boston band were approached by Springsteen following the recent Boston marathon bombings and have re-recorded a new version of the band's song "Rose Tattoo" for inclusion on an EP released on iTunes today (May 15). The three song release will also include live acoustic versions of the songs "Jimmy Collins's Wake" and "Don't Tear Us Apart" by Dropkick Murphys.

“Our friend Bruce Springsteen joins us for a new version of ‘Rose Tattoo,’ featuring his vocals, plus two live acoustic tracks recorded at the Gibson Showroom in Las Vegas just four days after those tragic events,” the band reveal in a press release. “Bruce actually called us up the day of the bombing and asked what he could do to help,” adds guitarist James Lynch. “We didn’t have to reach out. He was there for us.”

All funds from the sale of the EP will be disbursed directly to The Claddagh Fund, a charity run by Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys.

