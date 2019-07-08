British Sea Power launch Krankenhaus Festival

Snapped Ankles, Bo Ningen and The Pictish Trail will join them at Muncaster Castle in September

British Sea Power have unveiled details of their own, inaugural Krankenhaus Festival, taking place at Cumbria’s Muncaster Castle on September 6-8.

Joining them by the River Esk for “three days and nights of music, conversation, outdoor pursuits and falconry” will be Snapped Ankles, Bo Ningen, Squid, The Pictish Trail, Modern Ovens, Celestial North, Steven Morris (New Order) and Will Burns & Hannah Peel.

The festival’s musical performances will take place in a large rustic barn within the castle grounds. The castle, along with its grounds and gardens, will be open during the day, with birds of prey giving flying displays at the castle’s Hawk & Owl Centre – all of which is included in the festival ticket price of £125 for adults (available here).

“If you want to get high in every possible sense,” say British Sea Power, “there has maybe never been anywhere to equal this blending of a gorgeously sombre setting with equally gorgeous and sombre rock music.”

