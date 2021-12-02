Brian Wilson postpones UK dates, announces US co-headline tour with Chicago

Brian Wilson has postponed his forthcoming UK tour dates due to COVID restrictions, and announced a co-headlining US run with Chicago.

The former Beach Boys frontman was set to head out on the UK leg of his Good Vibrations Greatest Hits Tour, which sees him playing with former bandmates Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin, in the summer of 2022.

After the shows were already rescheduled once, they have now been pushed back again, with rescheduled dates yet to be announced.

Advertisement

“We are SO sad that we have to once again push our tour due to the constantly changing and challenging issues overseas surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wilson said in a statement.

“Me and the guys were looking forward to seeing everyone, eating great food and performing. But with routing impossible and needing to keep our touring group safe we need to postpone. Such a bummer. I miss Europe. I MISS London and all of the UK…. My second home. Send good vibes that we will be out of this soon. Stay safe everyone.”

Instead, next summer will see Wilson, Jardine and Chaplin heading out on a US co-headlining tour with Chicago, that begins in early June and runs through until the end of July.

See those dates below.

JUNE 2022

7 – Phoenix, Ak-Chin Pavilion

9 – Los Angeles, Forum

10 – Irvine, FivePoint Amphitheatre

11 – Concord, Concord Pavilion

14 – Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre

16 – Morrison, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18 – Maryland Heights, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 – Kansas City, Starlight Theatre

21 – Rogers, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

24 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion

25 – The Woodlands, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

28 – Tampa, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

29 – Alpharetta, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Advertisement

JULY 2022

1 – Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion

10 – Mansfield, Xfinity Center

11 – Holmdel, PNC Bank Arts Center

13 – Camden, BBT Pavilion

14 – Bethel, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

15 – Wantagh, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

17 – Saratoga Springs, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

20 – Noblesville, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

22 – Burgettstown, Pavilion at Star Lake

23 – Cincinnati, Riverbend Music Center

24 – Tinley Park, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

26 – Clarkston, DTE Energy Music Theatre

Last month, Wilson released new documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road and a solo album called At My Piano, both shared on November 19. His 11th solo studio album features stripped-back reimaginings of classic tracks from Wilson’s expansive discography.

Back in August, the Beach Boys shared two unreleased songs including an unreleased a capella version of “Surf’s Up”. The two tracks were taken from the band’s recent box set, Feel Flows – The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971.