Bob Dylan’s Tarantula to get audiobook release

"between the shrieking mattress in the kitchen & Time"

Bob Dylan‘s book of lyrics, prose, and poetry Tarantula is set to be released as an audiobook later this year.

Written in 1966, Tarantula received its first official release in 1971.

This audiobook has been narrated by the actor Will Patton and is released by Simon & Schuster on December 3.

Meanwhile, Bobcats can read about the latest instalment in Dylan’s ongoing Bootleg Series in the new issue of Uncut – on sale now and available to buy online.

Our latest cover story focusses on Bob Dylan (Featuring Johnny Cash) Travelin’ Thru, 1967 – 1969: The Bootleg Series Vol. 15 and previously unavailable recordings made with Johnny Cash.

The issue comes with a free CD which includes an exclusive unreleased Dylan track from Travelin’ Thru. You can read more about it by clicking here.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from October 17, and available to order online now – with Bob Dylan on the cover and an exclusive unreleased Dylan track on our free CD. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Robert Smith, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Pink Floyd, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Prince, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Lynne, Booker T, Tindersticks and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.