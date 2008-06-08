Bo Diddley gets a rock’n’roll send off

Stars pay tribute to a guitar legend

Bo Diddley has been given a fitting send off at his funeral in Florida today (June 8).

A gospel band played his songs as family members passed his coffin, before hundreds of mourners clapped and chanted his song ‘Hey, Bo Diddley‘.

Joining friends and family members, The Animals’ Eric Burdon paid tribute to Diddley and cited him as a lifelong influence:

“I’ve been a fan of his since 16, 17 years of age,” he said, according to BBC News. “Probably one of the first records I ever owned.”

George Thorogood, Tom Petty and Jerry Lee Lewis sent flowers.

Diddley, regarded as one of the founding fathers of rock’n’roll, suffered heart failure on Monday (June 2), which followed a recent stroke and heart attack.

Garry Mitchell, his grandson, was among those who addressed mourners, the Associated Press news agency reported.

“In 1955 he used to keep the crowds rocking and rolling way before Elvis Presley,” he said.

Earlier this week Mick Jagger paid tribute, calling Diddley an “enormous force in music”.

His music proved hugely influential on the Rolling Stones, The Who, The Clash, Bruce Springsteen and Elvis Costello.

