Blondie announce 2021 tour and archive boxset

Blondie have announced a 2021 UK tour to accompany the release of their first ever authorised archival boxset, entitled Blondie 1974-1982: Against The Odds.

Blondie will be supported on the November 2021 tour by Garbage. Tickets go on general sale on Friday (October 23) at 10am, although there are various pre-sales in operation – visit the official Blondie site for details. Tourdates below:

November 2021

Sat 6 M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Mon 8 Utilita Arena Birmingham

Tues 9 AO Arena Manchester

Thur 11 Bonus Arena Hull

Fri 12 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sun 14 The Brighton Centre

Tues 16 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

Thu 18 The O2 Arena London

Sat 20 The SSE Hydro Glasgow

Sun 21 First Direct Arena Leeds

Blondie 1972-1984 Against The Odds will be released in four formats and include unreleased bonus material.

In spring 2021, the band will release Blondie: Vivir En La Habana, a short film and soundtrack project culled from the band’s live performances during their week-long visit to Cuba last year. They are also currently working with producer John Congleton on their 12th album.