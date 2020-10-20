Subscribe
Blondie announce 2021 tour and archive boxset

They're also working on a follow-up to 2017's Pollinator

Sam Richards
Credit: Danielle St. Laurent

Blondie have announced a 2021 UK tour to accompany the release of their first ever authorised archival boxset, entitled Blondie 1974-1982: Against The Odds.

Blondie will be supported on the November 2021 tour by Garbage. Tickets go on general sale on Friday (October 23) at 10am, although there are various pre-sales in operation – visit the official Blondie site for details. Tourdates below:

November 2021
Sat 6 M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
Mon 8 Utilita Arena Birmingham
Tues 9 AO Arena Manchester
Thur 11 Bonus Arena Hull
Fri 12 Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sun 14 The Brighton Centre
Tues 16 Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Thu 18 The O2 Arena London
Sat 20 The SSE Hydro Glasgow
Sun 21 First Direct Arena Leeds

Blondie 1972-1984 Against The Odds will be released in four formats and include unreleased bonus material.

In spring 2021, the band will release Blondie: Vivir En La Habana, a short film and soundtrack project culled from the band’s live performances during their week-long visit to Cuba last year. They are also currently working with producer John Congleton on their 12th album.

Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
