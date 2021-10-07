Big Thief share dreamy new single “Change” and North American tour dates

Big Thief have shared a new song called “Change” alongside details of a North American tour for 2022.
- ORDER NOW: The Rolling Stones are on the cover of Uncut’s November 2021 issue
- READ MORE: Watch Big Thief debut new song “Dragon” at Pitchfork Music Festival
Arriving yesterday (October 6), the latest release follows a string of standalone singles from the New York band this year, including “Little Things”, “Sparrow” and “Certainty”.
“Change, like the wind, like the water, like skin/ Change, like the sky, like the leaves, like a butterfly“, Adrianne Lenker delicately sings over a stripped-back acoustic instrumental. Later, she ponders: “Would you stare forever at the sun/ Never watch the moon rising?/ Would you walk forever in the light/ To never learn the secrets of the quiet night?”
Big Thief will embark on a North American tour between April and May next year, before taking on festival slots at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound and Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds in June.
The four piece’s newly announced stint is set to kick off in New York on April 12. Performances will then follow in Montreal, Washington D.C., Chicago, Portland, Los Angeles and other cities.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (October 8) at 10am local time. The full schedule is as follows:
April 2022
12 – Ithaca, NY, State Theatre
16 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
18 – Montreal, QUE, L’Olympia
19 – Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
21 – Washington, DC, The Anthem
22 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Ballroom
23 – Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre
25 – Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
26 – Milwaukee, IL, The Pabst Theater
27 – St. Paul, MN, Palace Theatre
29 – Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre
30 – Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Hall
May 2022
2 – Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre
3 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
4 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
7 – Oakland, CA, Fox Theatre
10 – Los Angeles, CA, Wiltern Theatre
11 – Los Angeles, CA, Wiltern Theatre
12 – San Diego, CA, Observatory North Park
Big Thief‘s previously-announced UK and European tour will commence in January. They’re due to play three nights at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London between March 2 and March 4.