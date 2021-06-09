Big Thief announce UK and European tour dates for 2022

Big Thief have announced a UK and European tour for early 2022.

The four-piece – Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, James Krivchenia and Max Oleartchik – will play 23 headline shows from January to March next year, concluding with a trio of gigs at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.

In the UK, Big Thief will also perform in Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol, while a date in Dublin is also set for February 26.

You can see Big Thief’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

January 2022

31 – Aeronef, Lille, France

February 2022

1 – La Cigale, Paris, France

4 – Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux, France

5 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

7 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France

8 – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France

9 – Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland

10 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany

12 – MeetFactory, Prague, Czech Republic

13 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany

15 – VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark

16 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany

18 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany

19 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium

21 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

22 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen, Netherlands

24 – Manchester Academy 1, Manchester

25 – Barrowland, Glasgow

26 – National Stadium, Dublin

27 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

March 2022

2 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

3 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

4 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

Tickets for Big Thief’s upcoming UK and European tour go on general sale on Friday (June 11) at 9am BST / 10am CET, while a fan and O2 pre-sale begins tomorrow (June 9) at 9am BST / 10am CET. You can find out more ticket information here.