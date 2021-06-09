Subscribe
Big Thief announce UK and European tour dates for 2022

The four-piece will hit the road in January

By Sam Moore
Big Thief. Credit: Robbie Jeffers / Press

Big Thief have announced a UK and European tour for early 2022.

The four-piece – Adrianne Lenker, Buck Meek, James Krivchenia and Max Oleartchik – will play 23 headline shows from January to March next year, concluding with a trio of gigs at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.

In the UK, Big Thief will also perform in Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol, while a date in Dublin is also set for February 26.

You can see Big Thief’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

January 2022

31 – Aeronef, Lille, France

February 2022

1 – La Cigale, Paris, France
4 – Rock School Barbey, Bordeaux, France
5 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain
7 – Le Transbordeur, Lyon, France
8 – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France
9 – Kaufleuten, Zurich, Switzerland
10 – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany
12 – MeetFactory, Prague, Czech Republic
13 – Huxleys, Berlin, Germany
15 – VEGA, Copenhagen, Denmark
16 – Fabrik, Hamburg, Germany
18 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany
19 – Cirque Royal, Brussels, Belgium
21 – Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands
22 – De Oosterpoort, Groningen, Netherlands
24 – Manchester Academy 1, Manchester
25 – Barrowland, Glasgow
26 – National Stadium, Dublin
27 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

March 2022

2 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
3 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London
4 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

Tickets for Big Thief’s upcoming UK and European tour go on general sale on Friday (June 11) at 9am BST / 10am CET, while a fan and O2 pre-sale begins tomorrow (June 9) at 9am BST / 10am CET. You can find out more ticket information here.

