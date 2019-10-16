The Beatles’ singles compiled on 7″ box set

23-disc set released by Apple Corps on November 22

The Beatles: The Singles Collection is a new 7″ box set to be released by Apple Corps on November 22.

It includes reproductions of the 22 UK singles released during the band’s lifetime, plus mid-’90s efforts “Free As A Bird” / “Real Life”.

All singles have been newly cut for vinyl from their original mono and stereo master tapes by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios and pressed onto 180-gram 7″ vinyl singles in faithfully reproduced international picture sleeves.

The Beatles: The Singles Collection comes accompanied by a 40-page booklet with photos, ephemera, and detailed essays by Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

Peruse the tracklisting below and pre-order the box set here.

1962 [sleeve art: U.S.]

A: Love Me Do

B: P. S. I Love You

1963 [sleeve art: Italy]

A: Please Please Me

B: Ask Me Why

1963 [sleeve art: Norway]

A: From Me To You

B: Thank You Girl

1963 [sleeve art: Greece]

A: She Loves You

B: I’ll Get You

1963 [sleeve art: Chile]

A: I Want To Hold Your Hand

B: This Boy

1964 [sleeve art: Austria]

A: Can’t Buy Me Love

B: You Can’t Do That

1964 [sleeve art: Holland]

A: A Hard Day’s Night

B: Things We Said Today

1964 [sleeve art: Sweden]

A: I Feel Fine

B: She’s A Woman

1965 [sleeve art: Spain]

A: Ticket To Ride

B: Yes It Is

1965 [sleeve art: Belgium]

A: Help!

B: I’m Down

1965 [double A-side / sleeve art: France]

A: We Can Work It Out

A: Day Tripper

1966 [sleeve art: Turkey]

A: Paperback Writer

B: Rain

1966 [double A-side / sleeve art: Argentina]

A: Eleanor Rigby

A: Yellow Submarine

1967 [double A-side / sleeve art: Australia]

A: Strawberry Fields Forever

A: Penny Lane

1967 [sleeve art: West Germany]

A: All You Need Is Love

B: Baby, You’re A Rich Man

1967 [sleeve art: Mexico]

A: Hello, Goodbye

B: I Am The Walrus

1968 [sleeve art: Japan]

A: Lady Madonna

B: The Inner Light

1968 [sleeve art: South Africa]

A: Hey Jude

B: Revolution

1969 [sleeve art: Denmark]

A: Get Back

B: Don’t Let Me Down

1969 [sleeve art: Portugal]

A: The Ballad Of John And Yoko

B: Old Brown Shoe

1969 [sleeve art: Israel]

A: Something

B: Come Together

1970 [sleeve art: UK]

A: Let It Be

B: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)

1995 / 1996 [exclusive double A-side single / sleeve art: worldwide]

A: Free As A Bird [1995]

A: Real Love [1996]

