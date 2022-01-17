Arab Strap return with new song “Aphelion” from upcoming 7-inch

Arab Strap have returned with a brand new song and announced details of a forthcoming 7-inch single – hear “Aphelion” below.

The Scottish duo – Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton – returned in 2021 with their first album as Arab Strap in 16 years. As Days Get Dark went on to be nominated for the SAY (Scottish Album Of The Year) Award.

“Aphelion” will appear on a new 7-inch single, due out on March 4 via Mogwai’s Rock Action label and also featuring another new track called “Flutter”.

“These two songs were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for As Days Get Dark but as much we loved them, we couldn’t find a place for them on the final album,” Moffat explained in a statement.

“Maybe it’s because they seem to have their own distinct identities, but sometimes a song just sounds better on its own, when it’s not part of a crowd and vying for attention. So, to celebrate the anniversary of the album’s release, we present As Days Get Dark‘s two runaway loners; a couple of black sheep who might not click with the rest of the family but, even though they aren’t very happy, are still worth a cuddle.”

Listen to “Aphelion” below and pre-order the 7-inch single here.