Animal Collective share new single and announce UK and European tour

Animal Collective have announced a UK and European tour alongside the release of a new single – find out more below.
Following a spring US tour, the band – comprising Avey Tare, Panda Bear, Geologist and Deakin – will hit the road on this side of the pond beginning November 2 at Dolan’s in Limerick, Ireland.
They will then make stops in Dublin, Bristol, Manchester and Glasgow before heading across to mainland Europe for a run of dates that will wrap up on November 27 in Cologne.
Animal Collective are due to release their 11th studio album, Time Skiffs, on February 4 via Domino; it’s their first since 2016’s Painting With. You can pre-order it here.
On the heels of recent singles “Prester John” and Scott Walker tribute “Walker”, the band have now shared a third track from their upcoming LP, “Strung With Everything”, an experimental, psychedelia-inspired record that clocks in at almost seven minutes.
The track comes alongside a colourful animated video directed by Abby Portner. Discussing her work with the band and the video, she said: “Recently for Animal Collective’s live shows I have been designing and animating all of the video content out of cut paper. I have been editing together symbols and coloured static silhouettes that match the music’s feeling and rhythm. The videos are like pictographs that tell a story organically and simply.
“For the ‘Strung With Everything’ video we wanted to continue with this process to match the style of the band’s live shows in a music video.”
You can watch the video below:
You can see Animal Collective’s UK and Ireland tour dates below – get your tickets here.
NOVEMBER 2022
2 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans
3 – Dublin, Ireland – National Concert Hall
6 – Bristol, UK – SWX
7 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
9 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s
For all other dates, visit the band’s official website.
Animal Collective have shared three EPs since the release of their last album: The Painters and Meeting Of The Waters from 2017, and Bridge To Quiet, which arrived in 2020.