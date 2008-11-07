Amadou and Mariam To Play London Show

The Mali-duo to perform a one-off date next year

Amadou & Mariam have announced that they will play a one-off headline show at London’s Koko February 25, 2009.

The Mali-duo whose new album ‘Welcome to Mali,’ is released on November 17, return to the UK after performing with Africa Express as part of the BBC Electric Proms last month.

The lead single to be taken from the new album is the Damon Albarn guest produced “Sabali” which will be released on November 20.

