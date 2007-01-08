Alicia Keys Says Dylan Blows Her Mind

The singer responds to being name-checked on Modern Times

Nine-time Grammy Award winning soulstress Alicia Keys has responded to being namechecked on Bob Dylan´s latest album, Modern Times.

Uncut´s Man of 2006 has repeatedly said he is a fan of Keys and in a recent interview said, “There´s nothing about that girl that I don´t like.”

In the opening track to his recent acclaimed album, “Thunder On The Mountain” he name-checks the younger mega-selling singer songwriter with the lyric, “I was thinking ’bout Alicia Keys, I couldn’t keep from crying/While she was born in Hell’s Kitchen, I was livin’ down the line . . .”

Keys is thankful of Dylan´s surreal attention, saying, “I’ve never met him. It was mind-blowing. I couldn’t quite believe it. He’s a person that’s seen so many things and been a part of music for so long. For him to give a shit about me is pretty exciting. I like it.”

Alicia Keys as well as being a talented singer, pianist etc., is also an actress, and features in ´Smokin Aces´ released this Friday (January 12).