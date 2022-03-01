A new James Brown documentary produced by Mick Jagger and Questlove is on the way

A new James Brown documentary produced by Mick Jagger and Questlove in on the way.

A&E Network announced the four-part documentary on February 26 and said it’s expected to arrive in 2023.

James Brown: Say It Loud will be directed by Deborah Riley Draper and will be executive produced by Mick Jagger, Questlove and Black Thought, among others.

In a statement, Jagger said he was “thrilled” to executive produce the project, saying: “He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him.”

Questlove and Black Thought added: “The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture.

“Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honoured to have the chance to share it.”

In 2014, the late Chadwick Boseman starred as James Brown for the biopic Get On Up, which Jagger also produced. In the same year, Jagger additionally served as a producer on the HBO documentary Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown.