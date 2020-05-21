Subscribe
Features

Watch Itasca’s exclusive Uncut session

Filmed outside her home near Joshua Tree, California

Sam Richards
Credit: Joanne Kim

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
BlogsSam Richards - 0

Watch James Elkington’s lockdown session for Uncut

As part of our new Paradise Of Bachelors series
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Read Michael Rother’s eulogy to Florian Schneider

"He was one of the most important musical figures of my life"
Read more

Following last week’s terrific performance by James Elkington, we’re proud to present the next in Uncut’s exclusive series of lockdown sessions in conjunction with Paradise Of Bachelors.

It features Kayla Cohen AKA Itasca playing four songs from her recent album Spring – plus a bonus Warren Zevon cover – from a stunning location adjacent to her home near Joshua Tree, California.

Watch below:

Advertisement

Itasca played:

1. Only A Traveler
2. A’s Lament
3. Golden Fields
4. Tule’s Blues (Warren Zevon)
5. Voice Of The Beloved

You can read the Uncut review of Itasca’s Spring here and buy or stream the album by clicking here.

Next is the series is Jake Xerxes Fussell, so please bookmark the Uncut homepage and check back from 6pm on May 28 to view his session. Michael Chapman follows on June 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 50% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.